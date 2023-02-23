Purdue students getting ready to cheer on Purdue this Saturday as they take on IU at Mackey Arena

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — The upcoming Purdue versus IU men's basketball game is just days away.
Students are prepping for the day and hoping for a Boiler win at Mackey Arena.
This weekend's game marks the second matchup between rivals Purdue and IU. The last matchup, the Boilers fell to the Hoosiers away at Assembly Hall in a close game.
This Saturday's game will take place at Mackey and students are ready to show their support.
"I think they're gonna be focused. Especially having the Mackey crowds behind their back," says Purdue Student and Paint Crew member Christian Maggio," They're gonna wanna exact some revenge a little bit."
The game is already sold out making for a packed arena of both Boilermakers and Hoosiers. The match starts Saturday night at 7:30.