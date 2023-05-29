Purdue students fill the garages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) -- Purdue students and graduates continue to fill the garages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway each May.
Purdue's Indianapolis motorsports engineering program is the only one of its kind in the country.
The motorsports engineering program is unique because it teaches the engineering sciences and tie those to practical application problems.
Professor Chris Finch has led the program for almost a decade.
He draws students from across the United States and overseas.
Located fewer than four miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the program gives Boilermakers hands on experience who have dreamed of a career in racing.
"The motorsports engineering program focuses on the automotive engineering disciplines in vehicle dynamics, vehicle aerodynamics, vehicle powertrain, including icy engines, and now hybrid and electric vehicles," Finch said. "We've been recognized for the design aspect of the program. All of those tied together with emphasis in electrical engineering as well, provides the students with a real, well rounded automotive motorsports engineering background, making them ready for the industry."