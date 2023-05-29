 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Purdue students fill the garages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Purdue students work at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) -- Purdue students and graduates continue to fill the garages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway each May.

Purdue's Indianapolis motorsports engineering program is the only one of its kind in the country.

The motorsports engineering program is unique because it teaches the engineering sciences and tie those to practical application problems.

Professor Chris Finch has led the program for almost a decade.

He draws students from across the United States and overseas.

Located fewer than four miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the program gives Boilermakers hands on experience who have dreamed of a career in racing.

"The motorsports engineering program focuses on the automotive engineering disciplines in vehicle dynamics, vehicle aerodynamics, vehicle powertrain, including icy engines, and now hybrid and electric vehicles," Finch said. "We've been recognized for the design aspect of the program. All of those tied together with emphasis in electrical engineering as well, provides the students with a real, well rounded automotive motorsports engineering background, making them ready for the industry."

