Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue student charged with possession of child pornography

Nikhil Mathur
Scott D. Galloway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue University student from Kansas faces felony child pornography charges in Tippecanoe County.

Nikhil Mathur, 21, was arrested after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officers recently searched Mathur's apartment at Village West Apartments on Willowbrook Drive.

According to prosecutors, investigators found devices with multiple images of child pornography, some of it violent.

Mathur was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

