Purdue student charged with possession of child pornography

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue University student from Kansas faces felony child pornography charges in Tippecanoe County.
Nikhil Mathur, 21, was arrested after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Officers recently searched Mathur's apartment at Village West Apartments on Willowbrook Drive.
According to prosecutors, investigators found devices with multiple images of child pornography, some of it violent.
Mathur was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.