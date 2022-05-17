Purdue student band 'Now Hiring' drawing widespread attention

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A student band at Purdue University is gaining a lot of attention well beyond campus. The interest comes after the group opened for a popular artist at Loeb Playhouse in April.
Grant Trammel, the lead singer of the band known as “Now Hiring,” says based on where he started with this journey, the possibilities are endless. The Purdue sophomore began playing guitar in junior high and recording songs in his friend’s bedroom for fun. Now, this group has taken that childhood fun to the big stage.
Trammel says he decided to start a band early on at Purdue. He met his pianist and recording violinist through a chance encounter at one of the public pianos on Purdue’s campus. The three of them took out an online ad and also reached out to The Freshman Club at Purdue to see if the founders would help rally some interest in the band.
Purdue senior Christian Ekeigwe is the co-founder of The Freshman Club and runs the organization’s social media pages. He says he was struck by the trio’s ambition after speaking with them.
“When I saw Grant making an effort to put himself out there, it touched somewhere deep inside of me,” Ekeigwe said.
His personal interest in the idea also made sense to him because he says he always enjoyed the world of music too.
"Ever since I was young, I always listened to music,” Ekeigwe said. “My dad greatly influenced my music taste. I started learning the piano as well when I was about 13."
Ekeigwe agreed to make some posts about the band on The Freshman Club’s social media pages. After hearing from several interested musicians, the group of seven came together – Trammel as lead singer, Andrew Gordnier as lead guitarist, Gordie Finnegan on drums, Conrad Testin as pianist, Joshua Reifel playing bass guitar, Caleb Gaerte as a pianist and rhythm guitarist, and Max Heuermann as the sound director.
From there, “Now Hiring” was, as the group says, open for business. What began as a few outdoor performances and underground shows for smaller audiences eventually led to the big stage at Loeb Playhouse. The Purdue student body selected “Now Hiring” out of five student groups to be the opening act for singer-songwriter Tai Verdes in April. Trammel says the process and community support was surreal.
“Tai Verdes' agent would select five artists to move onto the final round,” Trammel said. “We were one of those five, and from there, it was just a matter of getting likes, votes, comments. This was one of the largest acts of support I've ever seen."
Trammel says he and the rest of the band are planning to ramp up the number of shows on campus for next school year. They're even looking at some options to play in Chicago as well. The group also wants to formally record and release some of their songs in the near future.