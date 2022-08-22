Purdue starts classes with no COVID-19 restrictions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The first day of classes for students at Purdue was Monday, and it’s a little different than the start of recent semesters.
Purdue is back, starting the 2022 school year with no restrictions for the first time since the fall of 2019.
According to Protect Purdue, there have been no hospitalizations throughout the summer and most cases on campus were mild.
Purdue sophomore, Sam Thomas, is excited to be completely back to normal.
"Oh it's awesome to go to class and not have to put a mask on your face because it was always so uncomfortable wearing," said Thomas. "Especially if you had a two hour lab and you couldn't take it off."
Even though there are no restrictions, the university is still monitoring the situation. This includes looking at trends in case numbers, case severity and wastewater virus levels to determine if there ever will be a need for more testing.
Students are just happy to not have to worry too much, especially incoming freshman, Andrea Best, who said it's easier to meet new people without masks and distancing.
"I was hearing that [at] BGR and a lot of other orientation programs, freshman didn't seem nearly as not [necessarily] not welcomed, but just it was harder for them to get into the system," said Best. "I'm just glad I was able to have a normal experience."
According to an email sent out to students last week, Purdue is relying heavily on students’ personal responsibility and is overall very optimistic for what this year has to bring.