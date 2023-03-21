Purdue Softball's Alex Echazarreta hits grand slam in win over ISU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Although it doesn't feel too much like spring outside, spring sports are back and better than ever. Purdue Baseball and softball took to the mound today for some midweek matchup games. The ladies were playing a doubleheader against ISU, and the men were hosting UIC.
The softball team ended up dropping their first game in the doubleheader. The Boilers couldn’t seem to stop the Sycamore's offense and lose the game 6-2.
However, the second game would turn out much better for this team. Right away Purdue was playing a lot better defense than they did in the first game.
The Boilermakers kept making clutch plays to get the Sycamores out, and in fact, this time ISU only put up two runs through all seven innings.
The bottom of the fourth is where things would really heat up for this team.
Fifth-year Alex Echazarretawould go yard with a grand slam and put the Boilermakers up by four.
Then from there on it was all gas and no breaks, and Purdue would take the second home opener 9-2.
The softball team opens up Big Ten play this weekend as they travel to take on Nebraska.
Meanwhile, over at Alexander Field, the baseball team wouldn’t have as good as luck.
They would drop their midweek matchup to UIC 6-4 after the Flames would put up four RBI in the top of the ninth inning to come back and win the game.
Purdue’s big hitter this game would be none other than Paul Toetz, who would lead his team in RBI having two on the night.
Next up - the baseball team travels to East Lansing to open up Big Ten play against Michigan State.