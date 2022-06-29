 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Purdue softball set to participate in ACC/Big 10 challenge

  • Updated
  • 0
softball acc big ten challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)—In conjunction with the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conferences, the league offices announced the return of the ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge in 2023, which will see the Purdue softball team take on Syracuse and NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 19-21.

The Boilermakers are slated to play Syracuse on Friday, February 19, in addition to a doubleheader on Saturday, February 20. Then, Purdue will round out the weekend vs. host NC State on Sunday, February 21. Game times and TV selections will be announced at a later date.

The challenge will mark the first time the Boilermakers have participated in the dual-league showdown since 2018. Purdue's head-to-head results will count towards the final ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge standings and will be joined in Raleigh, North Carolina, by Iowa.

Purdue's meeting vs. Syracuse will mark the first between the two programs since 2016. Meanwhile, Purdue will face NC State just twice, with the last contest in 2012, and the first time the Boilermakers have played in Raleigh, North Carolina.

