Purdue softball set to participate in ACC/Big 10 challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)—In conjunction with the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conferences, the league offices announced the return of the ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge in 2023, which will see the Purdue softball team take on Syracuse and NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 19-21.
The Boilermakers are slated to play Syracuse on Friday, February 19, in addition to a doubleheader on Saturday, February 20. Then, Purdue will round out the weekend vs. host NC State on Sunday, February 21. Game times and TV selections will be announced at a later date.
The challenge will mark the first time the Boilermakers have participated in the dual-league showdown since 2018. Purdue's head-to-head results will count towards the final ACC/Big Ten Softball Challenge standings and will be joined in Raleigh, North Carolina, by Iowa.
Purdue's meeting vs. Syracuse will mark the first between the two programs since 2016. Meanwhile, Purdue will face NC State just twice, with the last contest in 2012, and the first time the Boilermakers have played in Raleigh, North Carolina.