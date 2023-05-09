Purdue Softball parts ways with head coach Boo De Oliveira

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Softball is officially looking for a new head coach.
After finishing 13 in the Big Ten, and boasting a losing record this year, Head Coach Boo De Oliveira will not be returning.
The Purdue Athletic Department said, “On behalf of the University, our softball program and the entire Purdue community, we are grateful to Coach Boo De Oliveira, her staff and our student-athletes for their dedicated efforts on behalf of Purdue Softball...We wish Boo the best of luck as she embarks on her next chapter. The Boilermakers are well positioned for the future, and we are intently focused on pursuing and sustaining success."
She has been with the program since the fall of 2016 and has amassed a record of 150 wins and 202 losses.
De Oliveira also led the program to four Big Ten Tournaments during that time as well.
According to Purdue Sports, the athletic department will begin looking for a replacement as soon as possible.
