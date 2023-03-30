Purdue Softball fights hard against IU but ultimately drop the series against the Hoosiers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day to head to the ballpark as Purdue softball hosted the team from down south for a double header midweek matchup. IU is currently ranked number one in the Big Ten, so this was going to be nothing short of a battle.
During the first game, Purdue went up early putting up five runs in the first three innings. This helped the Boilermakers take the lead 5-1 heading into the fourth.
However, Indiana’s theme of the night seemed to be the comeback queens. That’s because the Hoosiers would come back with vengeance at the top of the fourth putting up five runs.
It remained scoreless after that until the top of the seventh when Tayrn Kern would have a 2-run home run to put the Hoosiers ahead by three.
Final score Purdue drops the first game 8-5.
Time for game number two, as the Boilermakers were looking to finish strong and split the series.
And this game would have the same type of themes as the first.
IU would go up early recording one run-off of a Purdue error. But to fix that, the gold and black came back and scored one run in the bottom of the third, and have a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.
At this point, Purdue led 3-1.
Then IU would be on fire scoring in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning.
At the bottom of the seventh, Purdue’s Alex Echazarreta would go yard, but it wouldn’t be enough to put her team on top.
Purdue drops the second game 5-4.
The Boilers take on Rutgers this weekend for a three-game series.