...Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Friday Afternoon and
Evening...

...Strong Non-Thunderstorm Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Friday
Night and Saturday...

An intense low pressure system will move across the Plains Friday
and into the Great Lakes Friday night. Increasing moisture
transport, vertical wind shear, and some instability ahead of this
system will occur over the Ohio Valley on Friday and Friday
evening ahead of a strong cold front. As a result, after some
morning showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday, numerous
showers and stronger thunderstorms are expected over central
Indiana by late Friday afternoon and evening. Given strong
atmospheric wind fields, some of the storms could become severe
with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, along
with heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and some hail. The
area of greatest concern over central Indiana appears to be west-
central Indiana counties and communities, but all residents of
central Indiana should monitor weather conditions on Friday.

After the cold front passes though the area Friday night and
thunderstorms end, west to southwest surface winds will be quite
gusty overnight Friday night and Saturday. Winds will gust to 40
to 50 mph at times, which could present a hazard for high profile
vehicles and loose objects, and could result in some tree limbs
being downed. A Wind Advisory may be needed in later forecasts.
Exercise caution if outside during this time period due to the
expected strong wind gusts.

Purdue Softball fights hard against IU but ultimately drop the series against the Hoosiers

IU vs Purdue softball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day to head to the ballpark as Purdue softball hosted the team from down south for a double header midweek matchup. IU is currently ranked number one in the Big Ten, so this was going to be nothing short of a battle.

During the first game, Purdue went up early putting up five runs in the first three innings. This helped the Boilermakers take the lead 5-1 heading into the fourth. 

However, Indiana’s theme of the night seemed to be the comeback queens. That’s because the Hoosiers would come back with vengeance at the top of the fourth putting up five runs.

It remained scoreless after that until the top of the seventh when Tayrn Kern would have a 2-run home run to put the Hoosiers ahead by three.

Final score Purdue drops the first game 8-5.

IU vs Purdue Softball Double Header

Time for game number two, as the Boilermakers were looking to finish strong and split the series.

And this game would have the same type of themes as the first.

IU would go up early recording one run-off of a Purdue error. But to fix that, the gold and black  came back and scored one run in the bottom of the third, and have a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

At this point, Purdue led 3-1.

Then IU would be on fire scoring in the top of the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning.

At the bottom of the seventh, Purdue’s Alex Echazarreta would go yard, but it wouldn’t be enough to put her team on top.

Purdue drops the second game 5-4. 

The Boilers take on Rutgers this weekend for a three-game series.

