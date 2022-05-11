Purdue softball ends its season after losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (PURDUE SPORTS) – In the opening round of the Big Ten Softball Tournament, the No. 11 seed Purdue Boilermakers (24-31, 7-15 Big Ten) fell to the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (34-14, 13-9 Big Ten) 0-8 in six innings.
A quiet day at the plate for Purdue, paired with a five-run second inning for the Buckeyes proved too much for the Boilermakers.
Purdue's offensive effort was led by Olivia McFadden and Rylee Platusic, who each recorded a hit in the outing. In total, three Boilermakers accounted for three walks, including First Team All-Big Ten selection Rachel Becker, who recorded a walk in the opening at-bat, which extended her reached bases streak to 15 consecutive games.
Alex Echazarreta, who started at first base, entered the circle in relief in the second inning, and held Ohio State scoreless until the sixth inning, where two runs were allowed to bring the game to a close.
Alexa Pinarski (4-9) received the loss after tossing the first 1.1 innings and accounting for four runs. The junior transfer escaped the first inning with just one run thanks to an impressive change up with the bases loaded and a full count for Purdue's lone strikeout of the game.