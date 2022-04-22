Purdue Softball drops tough game against the Michigan State Spartans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– The Purdue softball team (19-25, 2-10 Big Ten) was shut out by Michigan State (21-24, 3-13 Big Ten) 0-8 in the opening day of the three-game series.
The winning run came in the third inning, while the Spartans added insurance runs in the fourth and seventh.
Rachel Becker led the Boilermaker offense with two of the team's three hits, finishing the day 2-for-3 at the plate.
Pitcher Brenna Smith recorded four strikeouts over the first 3.2 innings of work, marking a Big Ten career-best for the senior and one strikeout shy of meeting her season-high. Smith allowed one run during her time in the circle and moved to 2-9 on the season with the result.
Purdue's best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth, when two runners were left stranded in scoring position. Becker, who singled up the middle for her second hit of the day was followed by a hit by Jade Moy, who sent a shot to left field. Becker and Moy were able to advance the third and second, respectively thanks to a fielder's choice on Olivia McFadden's at-bat, but the final out was notched before the Boilermakers could cross the plate.
Purdue will be back for Game 2 of the three-game series vs. Michigan State tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET inside Bittinger Stadium.