Purdue soccer releases 2022-2023 schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Featuring 10 home games at Folk Field, the Purdue soccer team's 2022 schedule has been announced.
Coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and one of their best seasons in program history in 2021, the Boilermakers' 18-game 2022 regular-season schedule includes 10 Big Ten Conference contests and eight non-conference matches. Two preseason exhibitions also are on the schedule to begin the campaign.
Four of Purdue's 10 home games are against teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament and advanced to at least the second round. Nine 2022 foes finished with a winning record and six placed in the top-five in their conference a year ago, including a conference champion and a runner-up, both who come to Folk Field.
Several annual marquee events highlight the schedule, including the Boiler Gold Rush season-opener on Thursday, August 18 against USC, and the Hammer Down Cancer game on Thursday, September 29 vs. Nebraska. Additionally, the Reunion Weekend culminates with a contest against Long Beach State on Sunday, September 11.
The 2022 home schedule features games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams USC, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Rutgers. The road slate includes a rivalry matchup at Indiana along with Big Ten trips to Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota.
First up on the schedule is a pair of exhibition games, at Marquette on August 10 and at home against Illinois State on August 13.
The regular season commences with the Boiler Gold Rush game against USC on August 18. It will be a matchup between two NCAA Tournament, top-25 and conference runners-up from a season ago, as both the Boilermakers and Trojans advanced to the NCAA Second Round, finished the year nationally ranked and placed second in the Big Ten and Pac 12, respectively.
The 2022 BGR game comes a year after the inaugural Boiler Gold Rush contest broke the Purdue attendance record as 2,125 fans encircled Folk Field.
Three days later, the 2022 opening weekend concludes at Folk Field against Vanderbilt on August 21.
Purdue travels to Kentucky on August 25 before returning home to host Miami (Ohio) on August 28. A two-game roadtrip follows the next weekend, at Kansas on September 1 and at Kansas State on September 4.
In-state foe Notre Dame visits Folk Field under the lights on September 8 in a 2021 NCAA Tournament rematch. Last fall, the two teams squared off in the NCAA Second Round in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and played to a 1-1 double-overtime draw.
The annual Reunion Weekend game is set for Sunday, September 11, against Long Beach State to conclude the non-conference slate. More information about the weekend's festivities, including how alumnae can register, will be announced on PurdueSports.com/Soccer as details are finalized. The weekend will include the Purdue football team's home game against Indiana State on September 10.
Big Ten play begins on September 18 at Northwestern, and Wisconsin comes to West Lafayette on September 22. The second weekend of Big Ten action concludes on September 25 at Michigan State. The Badgers are coming off an NCAA Third Round appearance last season, while UW and MSU both won 10 games a year ago.
A three-game homestand commences with the annual Hammer Down Cancer game on Thursday, September 29 vs. Nebraska. Rutgers, the reigning Big Ten champions, then visit Folk Field on October 2. The Scarlet Knights won 19 games, went 10-0 in the Big Ten and made the NCAA College Cup in 2021. Senior Day is set for October 9 when Purdue hosts Illinois.
The three home matches are followed by a three-game roadtrip, which kicks off at Iowa on October 13. The Hawkeyes will be the Boilermakers' fourth opponent in six games that won at least 10 games last season.
The Golden Boot is on the line on October 16 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Boilermakers will look to keep the rivalry trophy for an eighth consecutive year and extend a seven-game unbeaten streak against the Hoosiers, the second-longest stretch in the all-time series.
The final weekend of the regular season begins at Minnesota on October 20 and concludes at Folk Field against Maryland on October 23.
Additional promotions and events throughout the 2022 season will be unveiled as the season approaches. Admission to each regular-season contest at Folk Field will be free for all fans.
2022 Purdue Soccer Schedule
Wednesday, August 10 – at Marquette (exhibition), 4 p.m.
Saturday, August 13 – vs. Illinois State (exhibition), 1 p.m.
Thursday, August 18 – vs. USC, 7 p.m. – Boiler Gold Rush
Sunday, August 21 – vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Thursday, August 25 – at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 28 – vs. Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 1 – at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 4 – at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
Thursday, September 8 – vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 11 – vs. Long Beach State, 1 p.m. – Reunion Weekend
Sunday, September 18 – at Northwestern, TBD
Thursday, September 22 – vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 25 – at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 29 – vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. – Hammer Down Cancer
Sunday, October 2 – vs. Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Sunday, October 9 – vs. Illinois, 1 p.m. – Senior Day
Thursday, October 13 – at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 16 – at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Thursday, October 20 – at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 23 – vs. Maryland, 1 p.m.
Home matches, in bold, played at Folk Field
All times Eastern and all dates and times are subject to change
The Boilermakers are coming off one of the greatest seasons in program history in 2021. Purdue went 15-4-3, its second-best record and second-most wins in team history behind only 2007. The team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, and seventh time in program history, and advanced to the second round for the fourth time and first since 2007. The Boilermakers went 8-2-0 in the Big Ten and notched a runner-up finish, both tied for their best-ever marks.
Purdue finished the year ranked No. 24 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 national poll, appearing in the postseason poll for the third time ever and the first since 2007. Individual accolades included an All-America honor, two All-Region accolades, five All-Big Ten Team awards, the Big Ten Forward of the Year and the first two NWSL draft picks in team history.
The 2022 roster features 21 returners and 11 newcomers that are a top-20-ranked signing class.