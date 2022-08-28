Purdue soccer rebounds with a victory over Miami (Ohio)

The Boilers bounce back after two losses with a 2-1 win over Miami (Ohio).
Gracie Dunaway scored the first goal for Purdue in the 26th minute. This was Dunaway's third goal of the season.
"I saw I had that open space and I took it," Dunaway said. "I saw the goalie coming out pretty quick so I just had to dink it pretty softly to the corner."
The Boilers are coming off of back-to-back losses against Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Dunaway said they came into this game feeling positive and ready to win.
"We needed to bring up the energy and have that urgency all around," Dunaway said. "When you have those, the quality of soccer increases."
Dunaway assisted the Boilers second goal to teammate Riley Knudsen. The ball hit off Miami player Norah Roush and into the back of the net. Knudsen was credited with the goal.
Roush got back to work for the Redhawks in the 65th minute, this time scoring a goal for her team.
Miami's late goal was not enough, and the Boilers pick up their second win of the season, 2-1.
"After a couple of tough results, everybody wants to get that taste out of their mouth, and this game was crucial for that," Purdue Head Coach Drew Roff said. "Our attack looked dangerous, and I thought our midfield really battled and won the middle of the park."
After their last home game resulting in a loss, Roff emphasized the importance of bouncing back.
"Anytime we play at Folk Field, we want to get a win," Roff said. "We can take a lot of positive things away from this match and we can build on this."
Purdue will be back on the road playing Kansas and Kansas State this week. Their next home game is Thursday, September 8th against Notre Dame.