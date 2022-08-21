Purdue Soccer Falls to Vanderbilt

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Boilers are unable to equalize in the second half and fall to Vanderbilt, 1-0.
Purdue entered the match coming off of a big 3-0 win against No. 15 ranked USC.
This was the second meeting of Purdue and Vanderbilt, after a 1-1 draw last year in Nashville.
"We had a tough result at Vanderbilt last year when we were winning the game and they tied us up at the very end," Purdue Head Coach Drew Roff said. "It was a heartbreaker, but after that our team got locked in and went on a great run, so I said lets utilize that same mentality."
In the first half, Vanderbilt controlled the pace of the game and had seven shot attempts compared to Purdue's five.
Boilermaker's defense was able to block shots, resulting in a scoreless first half for both teams.
"I felt like in the first half we were second best when it comes to winning challenges and one-on-one duels," Coach Roff said. "Our legs looked heavy so I'm not sure if the game Thursday night took a little bit out of us physically and emotionally."
At halftime, Roff was looking to rally the team with more energy and more ideas to attack. He saw improvements in the second half, but thought Vanderbilt outplayed his team.
"We just couldn't generate enough chances," Roff said. "Not our best performance today, but Vanderbilt had a lot to do with that."
Vanderbilt's only goal of the game came in the 78th minute. Reagan Kelly found Rachel Deresky from the right side and Deresky found the back of the net.
Purdue had a chance to tie things up in the 84th minute when Kayla Budish drew a penalty inside the box.
Emily Mathews took the penalty kick but the Commodore keeper made the save.
Purdue could not get a better opportunity than that, and the Boilers fell to Vanderbilt, 1-0.
"We have to bounce back now," Roff said. "Today's result doesn't make us a poor team. We're still in that process of learning who we are and I think we'll have a nice bounce back this week."
Despite the loss, Roff was proud of his team's defensive effort, holding the Commodores to only one goal.
"We hung pretty strong in the back," Roff said. "A team like that plays pretty direct, so I like how we held things together."
As far as things to work on in practice, Roff says his attacking players need to have better ideas and have the hunger for goals.
"In the final third, we couldn't create enough excitement or attacking chances. As a result, they were able to sort out everything we threw at them."
Purdue will be back in action on Thursday against Kentucky. This will be the Boilermakers first road game of the season.