Purdue Soccer falls in Big Ten home opener to Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Purdue soccer team suffered a 5-2 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday evening at Folk Field.
The Boilermakers (3-6-0, 0-2-0 Big Ten) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute, but the Badgers (7-1-2, 2-0-0) answered with the tying goal in the 23rd minute and the go-ahead score in the 31st. UW then extended its lead to 5-1 with three goals from the 66th-72nd minutes. Purdue's final score came in the final 30 seconds.
Purdue was out-shot 15-6, and UW had an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal. The Boilermakers earned all four corner kicks in the contest.
Freshman forward Kayla Budish scored her second career goal, both in the last three games, to open the scoring for Purdue. Senior forward Gabby Hollar came off the bench to net her first goal at Purdue and the second of her career.
Budish led the team with two shots, both on goal, and Hollar had the team's third shot on goal and was one of four Boilermakers with one shot. Freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball made her second career start and made three saves, the first stops of her collegiate career.
The Boilermakers got off to a quick start thanks to Budish at 5:46. Just past midfield, sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway centered the ball to junior midfielder Emily Mathews. She moved upfield before, 25-yards out, dropping a ball in towards Budish. She received it at the top of the 18-yard box and moved to the right of the penalty spot. Budish then fired a right-footed shot through the legs of Wisconsin's goalkeeper, who was nearly 10 yards off her line.
That gave Purdue a 1-0 lead, and Budish almost made it 2-0 on a shot that was saved in the 10th minute.
Kimball made her first stop in the 16th minute, and two more off-target chances followed before the Badgers leveled the score at 22:55. Natalie Viggiano scored from Aryssa Mahrt and Emma Jaskaniec.
UW took the lead at 30:26, thanks to Adee Boer, with the assist to Viggiano. That made it a 2-1 contest, on what was the final shot for either team of the first half.
Wisconsin held a 7-2 advantage in shots and a 3-2 edge in shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes.
Purdue had a good chance early in the second half, as junior midfielder Nicole Kevdzija sent a shot wide in the 52nd minute, and the Boilermaker defense forced two shots off target in the first 15 minutes.
Sophomore midfielder Abigail Roy had an opportunity also go wide in the 62nd minute, before Wisconsin scored three goals to extend its lead to 5-2.
Viggiano found her second of the day at 65:52, and Mahrt scored at 69:00. Jaskaniec, from Liv Curry, netted her team's final goal at 71:05.
Kimball made another save in the 78th minute, and sophomore forward Sydney Boudreau had a shot off target in the 83rd.
Hollar scored at 89:32 to make it 5-2. Senior defender Lauren Holleran sent a long ball into the 18-yard box, which was headed up by a Wisconsin defender. As the ball bounced away, Hollar was the first to it and sent a strike across the six-yard box to the far post. With her right foot, Hollar beat Wisconsin's goalkeeper with three UW defenders in close pursuit of the ball's path.
The Badgers had eight shots to the Boilermakers' four in the final half, and the visitors registered five shots on target to Purdue's one. The home side had all three corner kicks in the last 45 minutes.
Up next, the Boilermakers conclude the week at Michigan State on Sunday, September 25, with kickoff in East Lansing set for 1 p.m. ET. Purdue then returns home for its next three games, beginning against Nebraska on Thursday, September 29, at 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. That contest is the team's annual Hammer Down Cancer match, and admission is free for all fans to every regular-season home game at Folk Field in 2022.