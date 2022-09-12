Purdue Senate Weighs In On IUPUI Separation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After 52 years of IUPUI, Last month Purdue University announced they will be parting ways with Indiana University, to lay their own ground in Indianapolis.
Purdue Senate member David Sanders, sees this as a positive.
“Purdue is actually laying claim to part of IUPUI. It was always treated as a secondary partner and so I think there is almost unanimous belief that that is a positive step,” David Sanders said.
While the outcome is good, Sanders does express some concern in the process.
“The faculty weren't consulted. So the faculty at IUPUI weren't consulted about this major change to their governance structure and I'm always concerned about faculty input.”
For Sanders, there is no issue in the move itself, rather, the communication in doing so.
“This was sprung on us without our participation. I would be willing to bet that the members in the engineering department for example at IUPUI are thrilled to be associated with Purdue university West Lafayette, I don't think it's necessarily that is so troubling, it's the process.”
The Purdue senate member really stresses he thinks Purdue making their own stakes in Indianapolis is a very positive change.
As for the process of that change, only time will be able to show how this plays out as this will be a two year process with the two universities not being separate schools until 2024.