Purdue Senate votes to keep SAT & ACT requirement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Senate has voted down a proposal to get rid of the SAT and ACT admission requirement.
The standardized tests aren't required right now due to the pandemic, but it will only be waived until December of 2023.
Professor David Sanders is on the senate and chairs the Student Advisory Committee, and that's the committee that created the proposal.
He said the standardized tests are created by private companies and not regulated.
Sanders also said the tests give certain advantages to underprivileged applicants.
"There was specific advantaged in having access to test preparation resources," Sanders said. "People can pay for those test resources, and so that advantages people who are better off."
Sanders said other universities have adopted a similar policy and added that he believes this topic will come up again in the future.