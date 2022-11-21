Purdue Senate discusses West Lafayette BMV closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV.
Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.
A large portion of the West Lafayette population is made up of Purdue students and staff.
Purdue also has one of the largest international student populations in the country. The closure of the West Lafayette branch will make it harder for those international students to have access to essential paperwork.
Student Affairs committee chair David Sanders explains why the branch closure will have an adverse affect on international students.
“For international students and international scholars, they don't have the opportunity to do registration remotely. They have to bring their documents into a physical facility,” Sanders said.
Sanders also goes on to mention that he has seen first hand the care workers at the West Lafayette branch take when working with International students.