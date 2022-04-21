Purdue Senate discusses possible changes to civics requirement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Senate is proposing a change to the university's civics literacy requirement.
As we've reported, Purdue Trustees established a graduation requirement for Civics Literacy Proficiency in June 2021. One approved "pathway" towards the requirement is through attending approved civics-related events.
However, Purdue Professor and Senate member David Sanders said there aren't enough approved events. He also said the Purdue Student Government approached him, and suggested a resolution to fix the problem.
They are proposing that student government and senate meetings count toward the requirement. Sanders also proposed that West Lafayette City Council meetings count as well.
These are real experiences. Not just regurgitating something that happened at a meeting, or something you saw a video about. This is seeing, in practice, how does civic life actually occur," Sanders said.
The idea was discussed at Monday's senate meeting. It was also the last meeting until fall. The senate will vote on the resolution in September.