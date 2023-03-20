Purdue Senate Adopts Two Documents To Help University Climate Efforts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The Purdue senate held its monthly meeting Monday, March 20th. During the meeting, the senate adopted two documents regarding the University’s Climate efforts.
One document calls for Purdue to create their own Climate action plan, in collaboration with the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan. The other resolution commits the university to carbon neutrality.
The resolutions come after learning Purdue is only one of two Big ten universities with an expired sustainability, tracking, assessment and rating system score.
The Purdue senate’s sustainability chair, Amanda Darbyshire explains what the documents are being set in place to do.
“This is really to help form a climate action plan for the community and then the goal ultimately is to get a 58 percent reduction in carbon output by 2030 and an 80 percent reduction in admissions by the year 2050”, Darbyshire said.
Purdue will work alongside local governments to look at a number of areas to reduce its carbon footprint.
“Looking at energy use and increasing energy efficiency, transportation, agricultural forestry and water are kind of the areas that they are focusing on,” Darbyshire explained.
A big part of Purdue’s future climate action plan would have to do with making the University carbon neutral.
“With this plan we’re looking at trying to get scopes one and two. So scope one is direct greenhouse gasses produced from the institution and scope two are indirect greenhouse gasses that are associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling,”.
Darbyshire goes on to explain how they plan to achieve the goals stated in the documents adopted by the senate.
“Increase our financial commitment towards this goal, for the office of physical facilities to change its sustainability plan that is currently 50 percent reduction from fiscal year 11, 2025 to a 100 percent reduction within this time frame that we are looking at. Then for the provost and office of physical facilities in partnership with the senate, form a climate action committee and this committee would be charged with developing comprehensive recommendations for both short and long term opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,”.
Darbyshire says the next step in the process is for Purdue administration to sign off on the documents before moving forward with a comprehensive plan.