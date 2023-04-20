Purdue Retiree Associations hold annual spring conference

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Yesterday was the Purdue Retiree Associations Annual Spring Conference. This the first year since Covid the group has gotten together in person for the event.
Chairman of the event Norman Long says this is a great place for retirees to come together and socialize.
The event has been going on for 15 plus years as the association has grown to about 6,000 people. Over 200 members made their way to the Beck Agricultural Center for a full day program. There they also spoke on topics that can sometimes be hard to talk about.
“The first program of the day is on dealing with pain without addiction. Then we have another one talking about financial resources for retirees. We then have a panel discussion addressing mental health and alzheimers and dementia and that kind of thing,” says Chairman of the event Norman Long.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis made a guest appearance to give a presentation on how life is filled with unexpected things.