Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue researchers return from East Palestine after derailment

  0
A Purdue University research team sorts and labels water samples from East Palestine, Ohio.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue University research team is back in town after a trip to the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Members of the team, including ecological engineering professor Andrew Whelton and several students, collected water samples from creeks and homes in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed and spilled hazardous materials like vinyl chloride.

They're testing for volatile compounds and heavy metals inside a lab at Hampton Hall, but they say it's too soon to know the extent of the contamination.

They returned to West Lafayette around midnight after a six-hour drive from the site of the ecological disaster.

They spent much of Tuesday separating and labeling glass vials that filled eight coolers.

"Today, we are separating the samples that we collected, and we're going to analyze it later, as soon as possible, to have feedback for people," Ph.D. student Paulha Coelho says.

Residents called for their help when government agencies wouldn't pick up the phone.

"A lot of them were very concerned, they didn't know if their water was safe to drink. ... Nobody ever thinks that, one day, they might not have access to clean water," junior Stephanie Heffner says.

"You see these things on TV, and then just getting there first-hand and seeing the amount of help people need, and the amount of clarity people need," Ph.D. student Rasul Diop says. "They're just looking for someone to come and reach out and show they're supporting and trying to help them out."

Clarity is what's missing as distrust in the official response and clean up grows. Many residents, for example, report trouble getting their wells tested.

"There's absolutely no communication back to the people that need it," Whelton says.

Video from Whelton shows an obvious sheen in a creek that runs through town.

"When you see kids playing at the creeks, or you see people walking their dogs at the creeks, and you know there's a problem, and that people should not be anywhere near that, and officials are not telling people to do that, you realize the value of what you're doing," he says.

The team tested the wells of several homes and will follow up with the results when they're available, Whelton says.

