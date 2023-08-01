Purdue researchers discover first young hellbender in decades

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Biologists with the state and Purdue University recently documented a young hellbender salamander in the Blue River.
This is the first young hellbender documented in the area in the past three to four decades.
The salamander's presence is a good sign for the ongoing conservation efforts for the state's endangered species.
Purdue's "Help the Hellbender Lab" Director Rod Williams says this finding is the result of nearly two decades of collective effort.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says if you accidentally hook a hellbender when you're fishing, you need to cut the line and let the salamander go unharmed.