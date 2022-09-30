Purdue researcher weighs in on Hurricane Ian

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Hurricane Ian devastating the south, extreme weather researchers are looking into how this storm compares to others in the past.
One of these scientists is currently working at Purdue University. Jhordanne Jones is a post-doctoral researcher in the Climate and Extreme Weather Laboratory.
She states that Ian's strength alone compares to Hurricane Ida in 2021, and Hurricane Laura in 2020. She also claims that the rest of the hurricane season this year should begin to pick back up after months of silence in the Atlantic.
So, you'll see that a lot of the forecasting institutions like Colorado State University or NOAA (the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration) will very likely keep above-normal forecasts for the rest of the season," Jones said.
Jones says that hurricane season typically peaks between August and October. She also explains how forecasting hurricanes can be difficult due to unpredictable weather phenomenons common in the North Atlantic.
From May to June, or May to August, we have something called the "Rossby Wave Breaking Effect" in the North Atlantic," she said. "Rossby Wave Breaking essentially is just a lot of dry air intrusions from the mid-latitudes or higher latitudes into the moister tropical region. And, what this really means is that the region around tropical cyclones became more unfavorable for them."
Jones urges people who are in tropical storm-friendly communities to have a preparedness plan in place regardless of the predicted power of an incoming storm.