Purdue researcher awarded $1.3 million for malaria drug trails in Southeast Asia and Africa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue researcher is moving forward in the fight against drug-resistant strains in developing countries.
A grantmaking organization , Open Philanthropy, has awarded $1.38 million to Philip Low to further validate a drug therapy that has previously shown to be successfully treat the disease.
Low is Purdue University's Presidential Scholar for Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in the College of Science.
Experts have been concerned about the rise of drug-resistant malaria variants in Southeast Asia and that one or more of these strains may travel to Africa.
Low is working to save lives in both continents by conducting clinical trails to validate previous results also to test whether the number of days of an anti-malaria treatment can be reduced.
While studying how malaria grows in human blood, Low and his research team discovered that the cancer drug therapy imatinib is effective in the treatment of drug-resistant malaria.
Imatinib was produced for the treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia and other cancers. It works by blocking specific enzymes involved in the growth of cancers.
Trial showed that imatinib, when combined with the customary malaria therapy, clears all malaria parasites from 90% of patients within 48 hours and 100% of patients within three days.
Open Philanthropy has awarded Low $600,000 for a larger clinical trial in Southeast Asia to validate his previous trials as well as $780,000 to determine whether the usual three-day therapy can be reduced even more.
“We found that people in Africa must often walk many miles to obtain treatment for malaria. They will receive three pills, walk all the way home, take one or two pills, start to feel better, and then save the third pill for their next malaria infection,” Low said.
“When they don’t finish the course of treatment, only the most drug-resistant strains of the parasite survive and spread. And that’s how people build up drug resistance. So we’d like to eventually be able to cure all patients with just one pill. It would prevent these drug-resistant strains from ever proliferating," he said.
Since 1988, Low has been listed on more than 145 invention disclosures to the Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization. He has been listed on more than 600 patents in nearly two dozen countries around the world from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and international patent organizations.
Low has been awarded 213 research grants for more than $43.5 million.
The goal, Low said, is to get this into developing countries to save lives. With this new round of funding, he says they’re now closer than they’ve ever been.