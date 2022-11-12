Purdue remains undefeated after beating Austin Peay 63-44

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Zach Edey scored a career-hight 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday night.
Edey — who played 30 minutes — set his previous career-high of 25 points in 22 minutes against Michigan State last year on 10-for-15 shooting.
The 7-foot-4 junior made half of all the Boilermakers' field goals. Purdue (2-0) finished 24 for 48 but was a paltry 2 for 19 from 3-point range. Purdue had five players score five points apiece.
For his part, Austin Peay's 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors (0-2). Shon Robinson scored 11 points and Cameron Copeland 10. Austin Peay shot 15 for 53 (28.3%).
Edey's dunk with 5:27 left before halftime made it 23-12 and the Boilermakers led by double digits for the remainder of the game.
- Purdue improved to 2-0 for the second straight season with a 63-44 decision over Austin Peay in front of the 43rd consecutive sellout at Mackey Arena.
- Purdue has won 10 straight games at Mackey Arena and 16 straight home games against non-conference foes.
- Purdue has held consecutive opponents to 55 or fewer points for the first time since Dec. 4 to 8, 2019 (40 vs. Virginia; 44 vs. Northwestern. The last time Purdue held opponents under 55 points in the first two games of the season was in 2010-11 (Howard – 40; Alcorn State – 48).
- The 97 points allowed in the first two games of the season are the fewest since the 2014-15 season (40 vs. Samford; 57 vs. IUPUI).
- Austin Peay's 16 points in the first half were the fewest allowed in a half since Miami (Fla.) had 12 in the first half on Dec. 8, 2020.
- Opponents are shooting just 33.6 percent from the field and 16.3 percent from 3-point range and Purdue is outrebounding opponents by 19.0 rebounds per contest through two games.
- Purdue is now 55-1 under Matt Painter when holding opponents under 49 points. It is 167-7 when holding opponents to 59 or fewer points.
- Purdue shot 22-of-29 (.759) from inside the 3-point line but went just 2-of-19 (.105) from deep. The Boilermakers started the game 0-of-16 from long range.
- Zach Edey scored a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds, going 12-of-13 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free throw line. It marked his second straight double-double and 14th of his career.
- Through two games, Edey is averaging 21.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in 27.9 minutes. He is shooting 16-of-26 (.615) from the field and 10-of-14 (.714) from the free throw line.