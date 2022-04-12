Purdue releases statement on resolution to Feb. 4 police incident

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue University President Mitch Daniels released a statement Tuesday on the decision by the special prosecutor not to pursue charges in a Feb. 4 incident on Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus. Daniels said the following:
“First, we understand and respect the prosecutor’s decision and are glad for his forbearance in not proceeding with charges against Adonis. Notwithstanding the legal considerations, we believe this was an incident that escalated too quickly in the distinctive context of our campus environment,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “We recognize this is an outcome that no member of the Purdue community should expect in light of our high aspirations for community policing at Purdue, which have the primary aim of ensuring a safe and positive experience for our students on campus. We deeply regret what happened, and we’re grateful for our community’s patience as we, alongside Adonis, Officer Jon Selke and their families, have worked to gain a better understanding of what occurred that night and a reconciliation among the parties to the incident.
A private meeting between Adonis Tuggle, the student involved in the incident, and the PUPD Officer Jon Selke was held on campus to discuss the incident and how to prevent similar incidents from occurring.
“I apologize for the impact of my actions on the night of February 4, 2022,” Selke said. “I have privately spoken with Adonis and his mother, Ms. Cornelia Dawson, to express my sincere apologies to them. I fully acknowledge how my actions and the images of this event have called into question the safety and belonging of Purdue’s Black community. I am very sorry for that.”
Tuggle said he appreciated the opportunity to meet with Officer Selke to discuss what transpired on Feb. 4.
“I’m grateful to President Daniels and Purdue University leadership for the support I have received over the past few weeks,” he said. “Through this experience I’ve come to understand that Purdue and PUPD are committed to positive community policing and providing a healthy and safe environment for Black Boilermakers. I recently had the opportunity to meet Officer Selke and learn more about his background and his family, and to understand his own personal history and service in the military and as a PUPD officer. We had a productive conversation, and I’m committed to working with him, the Purdue police, my fellow students, and the broader university community to forge a positive path forward.”
According to the released statement, President Daniels said Purdue will implement the following with a further commitment to ongoing assessment and improvements:
- A reminder to the campus of any citizen’s responsibility and the legal requirement to respect promptly and peacefully the requests of a law enforcement officer.
- An immediate external review of the Purdue University Police Department’s use of force policy and de-escalation training program, followed by an action plan and metrics designed to prevent a recurrence of this type of incident.
- Officer Jon Selke is temporarily reassigned to administrative services while participating in comprehensive training, with a particular focus on de-escalation protocols, before returning to patrol duties.
- Continued commitment to recruiting a diverse police force, including Black student leader representation on search committees for PUPD leadership positions.
On Monday, the special prosecutor assigned to the case announced no charges will be filed for both parties.
