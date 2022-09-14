Purdue releases record-breaking enrollment numbers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's official: Purdue University's student body this year is the largest ever.
Purdue released enrollment numbers this week after a student census showing undergraduate and graduate enrollment reached nearly 51,000 students this fall semester, up from less than 50,000 last year and the eight straight record high on campus.
University President Mitch Daniels dropped early hints in a letter to students last month.
In an interview Wednesday, he said educating as many students as possible is part of Purdue's land grant mission.
"Purdue was put here to open the doors of higher education to as many young people as possible, so I consider that 30 percent growth a tremendous step forward," he said.
Purdue's undergraduate class of nearly 38,000 is also the biggest ever.
Additionally, the university this fall welcomed its largest class of newly hired professors at 213.