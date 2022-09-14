 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Possible Late Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

Clear skies and calm conditions will once again lead to fog
development overnight. Some uncertainty still remains on the
overall extent and thickness of the fog, but most areas should see
patchy dense fog for a few hours late tonight into the early
morning hours.

Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction
of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra
minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to
approve by 10am.

Purdue releases record-breaking enrollment numbers

  • 0
Purdue Campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's official: Purdue University's student body this year is the largest ever.

Purdue released enrollment numbers this week after a student census showing undergraduate and graduate enrollment reached nearly 51,000 students this fall semester, up from less than 50,000 last year and the eight straight record high on campus.

University President Mitch Daniels dropped early hints in a letter to students last month.

In an interview Wednesday, he said educating as many students as possible is part of Purdue's land grant mission.

"Purdue was put here to open the doors of higher education to as many young people as possible, so I consider that 30 percent growth a tremendous step forward," he said.

Purdue's undergraduate class of nearly 38,000 is also the biggest ever.

Additionally, the university this fall welcomed its largest class of newly hired professors at 213.

Recommended for you