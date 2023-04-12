 Skip to main content
Purdue receives multiple agriculture grants

Corn filed at harvest generic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple U.S. Department of Agriculture grants are supporting new research projects at Purdue University. Each grant is worth 10 million dollars.

Purdue University is working with other institutions to study how salt water could grow crops. Purdue's role in the project is collecting data from farmers and other specialists in the area.

It's a five year grant that will go toward hiring one doctoral student, and one staff member to perform the work.

The head of the Department of Agricultural Sciences Education and Communication said getting the grants is a win win, not only for the students, but the university as well.

"The beauty of this whole effort is working together. People coming from different disciplines. Working together to address a critical issue on the sustainable agriculture aspect of the United States," said Rama Radhakrishna, Department of Agricultural Sciences Education and Communication.

He says he's proud of Purdue for earning four out of the seven USDA grants to further the university's research.

