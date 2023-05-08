Purdue receives grant as part of new AI Institute

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue is receiving a five year, $500,000 grant to go towards the new $20 million AI Institute for Climate-Land Interactions, Mitigation, Adaptation, Tradeoffs and Economy (AI-CLIMATE).
AI CLIMATE institute will work to improve accuracy and lower the cost of accounting for carbon and greenhouse gases in farms and forests.
The institute is part of a larger federal plan funded by the National Sciences Foundation and U-S Department of Agriculture totaling nearly half a billion dollars.
Purdue is one of six universities working on this project and their role will be to help with the development and deployment of instructional modules and other education related to digital agriculture and artificial intelligence