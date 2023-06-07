Purdue receives food processing equipment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue is receiving a new piece of equipment that will advance the food industry. Hillenbrand and Coperion are donating an extruder to Purdue Food Sciences Department.
The extruder re-layers plant-based proteins and converts them into a meat-like substance. The piece of equipment is valued around 900 thousand dollars, and is said to be critical in the food processing industry.
CEO and President of Hillenbrand, Kim Ryan, says the students will be able to learn a lot from working directly with the equipment.
"Students will really get a hands on learning opportunity to gain access to industry leaders," said Ryan. "The relationships that can spark curiosity and innovation, and in turn, help these students to really help steer and ultimately lead the next generation of manufacturing."
Ryan says Hillenbrand is glad to have found a partner in the State of Indiana.