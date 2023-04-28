Purdue QB O'Connell, others wait for name to be called in NFL draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's Draft week, and so far, we haven't heard any Purdue players' names be called yet.
But with several more rounds to go, there's plenty of time for players like wide receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham and quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
Sports 18 spoke to O'Connell ahead of the big weekend.
From a walk-on to a starter and now the NFL Draft, it's been quite the journey for O'Connell. But it's a journey he wouldn't trade for the world.
O'Connell says he's been dreaming of this moment since he was a little kid. Now that's it here, he has a wide range of emotions. One thing is for sure: He can't wait to see what lies ahead.
"Feeling very excited," O'Connell says. "Definitely nervous, too. Probably the most mix of emotions I've ever had before. It's a lot of exciting stuff and fun stuff, but also you know it's a job. And there's hard parts to it."
One of the hardest parts O'Connell is learning throughout this process is being comfortable with uncertainty.
He says he's the type of person who prefers to be on a schedule and know things ahead of time. But now, he could move across the country whenever a team calls at whatever point in time.
To help prepare him for this change, O'Connell is reaching out to former teammate David Blough, who's continued to be with him every step of the way.
"I've been texting him, blowing up his phone asking him questions and stuff," O'Connell says. "And he's kind of done the same with me. Just even when I don't reach out, he'll reach out to me and ask if I have any questions or anything. So he's been a great friend, a great mentor, and just kinda helped me go through everything."
O'Connell says he's thankful for the support through this new journey, and he wouldn't be in this position without the people in his life backing him up 24/7.
Looking back on his journey, O'Connell says he wouldn't change anything. Although, if he could turn back the clock and tell his younger self one thing, it would be this.
"Probably that it will pay off," he says. "All the stuff that I was doing is going to pay off. When I was younger, I did a lot of extra work and extra film study, and extra practice, whatever it may be. So, just being able to tell my younger self that there's light at the end of the tunnel. And you're working towards something."
O'Connell says before the draft, he met with the Bears and the Colts. But he says he'd be happy to play for any team that picks him up.
The NFL Draft continues through Saturday.