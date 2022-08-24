Purdue professor: 'Tough to say' how long war in Ukraine could last

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – After six months of fighting and tens of thousands of lives lost, there appears to be no end in sight for the war between Russia and Ukraine. One Purdue scholar believes Russia's priorities have shifted significantly since the conflict began in February.
Political science professor Kyle Haynes says regardless of how long the war lasts, Russia's goal of taking the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is no longer realistic.
Haynes said that Russian President, Vladimir Putin has been misinformed about the Ukrainian people's willingness to defend themselves. He believes Putin was not prepared for the high number of Russian casualties or the severe economic sanctions the West has imposed on his country.
Haynes told News 18 the United States' latest warning for Americans to immediately evacuate Ukraine could indicate an increase in non-military casualties.
"I think we may be seeing the war start to shift even more towards a war of attrition and attacks on civilian targets that have, not necessarily high military value, but a value in terms of lives, money, things like that,” Haynes said.
Haynes added that while he does not believe the United States will ever directly involve itself in the war, it is possible Putin could make it difficult to not do so.
"Lots of Russians are dying because of Western arms transfers to Ukraine,” Haynes said. “The fear is that Putin may feel like he needs to stop those arms shipments before they get to Ukraine, which might mean launching attacks against places where Ukrainian troops are being trained – in Poland, for example."
Haynes said any attack on a NATO member like Poland would require a response from the NATO alliance. While an attack is unlikely, Haynes says Putin could be willing to take that risk if he believes his domestic authority has been too severely weakened.