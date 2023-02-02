Purdue professor accused of dealing meth, propositioning person for sexual favors

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested a Purdue University professor on accusations of dealing methamphetamine and propositioning a person for sexual favors.
Sergey Macheret, 65, was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to police records.
He faces preliminary charges of dealing meth, possession of meth and making an unlawful proposition.
According to Indiana code, "making an unlawful proposition" is defined as paying or offering to pay someone for sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.
Macheret is a professor of aeronautical and astronautical engineering at Purdue since 2014, according to his online biography.
He's been "placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus," according to a statement from Purdue.
Below is the full statement from Purdue:
"Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges. The university will cooperate fully with the investigation. The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus. The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment."
Bill Crossley, head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, sent the following email to students and staff:
"Purdue University, and the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, is aware of the arrest of Sergey Macheret. Purdue and AAE will cooperate fully with the investigation.
Prof. Macheret has been placed on leave effective immediately, and the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. We will be following up with the students in AAE 334 and with Prof. Macheret’s graduate students and postdocs shortly.
Both CAPS (Counseling & Psychological Services) and EAP (Employee Assistance program counseling) are available to assist you with issues related to this situation; please do take advantage of these. Please note that the University cannot comment on a pending legal matter; however, any AAE students, staff and faculty who have questions or concerns about this impact of this matter on their academic endeavors are welcome to contact me directly."
