Purdue prof publishes book on man who launched 'cradle of astronauts'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue University Press is launching two out-of-this world publications.
First up: a book by Purdue history professor Michael Smith that details the university's ties to the space race
"The Rocket Lab: Maurice Zucrow, Purdue University and American's Race to Space" focuses on the golden era of space exploration between 1946 and 1966.
It also centers on the life and times of late Purdue professor Maurice Zucrow, who taught America's first university course in jet and rocket propulsion, wrote the field's first textbook and transformed Purdue into the "cradle of astronauts."
Next, you can get a look at more than 600 photos of America's first astronauts with a book by J.L. Pickering and John Bisney.
"Photographing America's First Astronauts: Project Mercury Through the Lens of Bill Taub" is the most complete photographic account of Project Mercury ever published.
It features never-seen-before images of America's first manned space program.
Taub was NASA's first staff photographer and took these photos from 1959 to 1963.