Purdue prof charged in sexual propositioning sting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue professor remains on leave and faces misdemeanor charges.
Sergey Macheret, 65, is accused of propositioning women at homeless shelters and city bus stops across Lafayette.
Police started a surveillance operation in late January and say they saw him meet with one woman in his vehicle.
They say Macheret picked up and propositioned an undercover police officer on Feb. 1.
Victims reported trading sex for money with Macheret on multiple occasions, including inside his office on campus.
Macheret after his initial arrest also faced preliminary charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine.
But the formal charges filed Wednesday make no mention of drugs.