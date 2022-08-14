Purdue Preview: Volleyball plays first scrimmage of season

Purdue Volleyball's season is around the corner, and the first scrimmage is allowing them to figure out who plays best together.
Head Coach Dave Shondell says he was ready to get the team playing in front of people in a game setting. As far as what he was looking for during the scrimmage, it is all about what group can play the best together.
"One of the things we have to do is put different groups out on the floor and have them understand how to play together," Shondell said. "Here's an opportunity today, five sets to play together, and have different units every game."
The Boilers are coming off of back-to-back Elite 8 runs and Shondell is excited to have many experienced players and returners back this season. He also added three freshmen and three transfers to the roster.
"Even though the roster is pretty similar, it's all new and it's all different," Shondell said. "We talked about how each player has to develop who they're going to be on this team, and they have to take big steps."
One area of play that Shondell thinks they need to work on is serving pressure, after losing servers who played in every game. However, he is confident in this group's ability to compete.
"I really like this team," Shondell said. "A lot of people aren't expecting as much from this team as they have. Obviously, when you lose that many starters, it's easy to expect the team to maybe be not as good. But our plan is to be every bit as good if not better."
Purdue opens their season on Friday, August 26th on the road. Boilers will face Bowling Green at the Tennessee Classic.