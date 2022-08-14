Purdue Preview: Soccer Using Last Season as Motivation

The Purdue Soccer team is coming off of one of their best seasons in program history. The Boilers reached the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Now? They want to do it all again.
"Obviously we had a really good season last season," said junior captain Emily Mathews. "We want to build off of that and own this season, remember what we did last season and take that into the season," Mathews said.
With Purdue losing many key players to graduation, Mathews knows that underclassmen have to step up this season. The Boilers have 10 incoming freshmen and a transfer from Boston College. As captain, she is emphasizing inclusion.
"Just bringing them in, team meals, getting to know each other, asking them how they're doing. It's the little things that really make them feel welcome," Mathews said. "Giving them encouragement because the more confident they play, the better they will be."
Head Coach Drew Roff says last year's impressive class has left their imprint on the program. Roff is hoping to maintain being in the national spotlight
"The experience is not the same as it was last year. But the talent is there," Roff said. "The desire, that winning DNA, we think is has been instilled in a lot of our players just from being part of last year's team."
While this season has not officially started for the Boilermakers, they have been practicing and have played two exhibition games. Purdue won against Marquette, 5-3, and against Illinois State, 2-1.
"Starting on the strong foot is really good," fifth year Sydney Duarte said. "Preseason has been going really well. The energy is always super high. We have such like a talented class that just came in, so they'll really make a big impact."
Purdue's first official opponent will be University of Southern California. Coach Roff is excited to face the Trojans because they are consistently a top team in the country
"We know we have our work cut out. USC is a talented team that returns a lot of starters and quality players," Roff said. "We always try to challenge ourselves with a really difficult nonconference schedule. I think it just prepares you for Big Ten play."
Purdue will host USC at Folk Field on Thursday, August 18th at 7PM.
"Our young players will get a real taste of college soccer and of the environment from Folk Field, which is one of the best in the Big Ten," Roff said. "Everybody's just really excited to get started and it's going to be a fantastic match."