Purdue president Mitchell Daniels hosts Fireside chat with Ukrainian scholars

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue's President Mitch Daniels held a special Fireside Chat with three scholars from Purdue's Ukrainian Scholars Initiative.
Three Ukrainian scholars sat down with President Daniels to discuss their point of view on the War in Ukraine.
Yaryna Borenko, Tanya Gordiienko and Illia Kuznietsov were the three scholars to speak tonight.
The three panelists along with Daniels spoke about a wide variety of topics concerning the war in Ukraine.
All three scholars were able to share their unique and personal experiences about what is currently happening in their home country.
Illia Kuznietsov gave an inside perspective tonight on how uncertain he was at the start of the war, and how proud he is of the resistance the Ukrainian military has put up.
“I wasn't sure we would stay, we would resist for a long time. But on the first day I told my friends that if we'll stay for one day, we'll stay for a week. We'll stay for a week, we'll stay for months, if we stay for months we'll stay for a year. If we stay for a year we'll win,” Kuznietsov said.
Kuznietsov also adds that while he is hopeful for a positive outcome for Ukraine, he believes the war with Russia will not be over for at least another year.