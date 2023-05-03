Purdue police warn people to lock their cars after thefts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — Purdue University police wants to remind drivers to lock their cars when parking. The alert comes after a string of vehicle break-ins in the Tower Acres neighborhood north of campus.
According to a released statement from police, they have received 12 reports of theft on Tuesday. The incidents happened overnight on May 1 and 2. Police said the thieves were targeting unlocked cars and stole cash and a purse.
Purdue police provide these tips to keep property safe:
- Always lock your vehicle, close all windows and sunroof, and take your keys.
- Never hide your key on or in the vehicle or leave them on tabletops or desks.
- Park in well-lit areas with plenty of pedestrian traffic.
- Never leave your vehicle running when unattended.
- Always set your emergency brake and turn wheel into the curb to deter theft by tow truck.
- Use car alarm or other antitheft devices.
Anyone with information about the break-ins or wishing to report a theft should contact Purdue police at 765-494-8221 or West Lafayette police.