Purdue police warn people to lock their cars after thefts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — Purdue University police wants to remind drivers to lock their cars when parking. The alert comes after a string of vehicle break-ins in the Tower Acres neighborhood north of campus.

According to a released statement from police, they have received 12 reports of theft on Tuesday. The incidents happened overnight on May 1 and 2. Police said the thieves were targeting unlocked cars and stole cash and a purse.

Purdue police provide these tips to keep property safe:

  • Always lock your vehicle, close all windows and sunroof, and take your keys.
  • Never hide your key on or in the vehicle or leave them on tabletops or desks.
  • Park in well-lit areas with plenty of pedestrian traffic.
  • Never leave your vehicle running when unattended.
  • Always set your emergency brake and turn wheel into the curb to deter theft by tow truck.
  • Use car alarm or other antitheft devices.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or wishing to report a theft should contact Purdue police at 765-494-8221 or West Lafayette police.

