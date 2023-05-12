Purdue Planning to use Nuclear Energy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue and Duke Energy are looking into new technology that would use nuclear energy to power Purdue in a healthier way.
Purdue currently uses a power plant that makes up 60% of the university's energy. This plan would create small modular reactors that would produce nuclear energy. Purdue's goal is to stop burning fossil fuels for energy, and getting rid of carbon emissions by switching to a healthier energy source.
Senior Vice President for Administrative Operations, Michael Cline, says Purdue will be powered by more eco-friendly energy and electric sources.
"Not only would we be burning fossil fuels to power our campus, we'd be buying cleaner electricity from Duke," he said.
Cline said the timeline for this project is expected to be about 10 years. Bringing in nuclear power may sound frightening, but Cline says SMRs are safer than a traditional nuclear power plant.
"We are comfortable the study demonstrates and outlines the safety features of SMR's and so we feel it is still viable consideration for us to pursue this because of all of the benefits that might come with it," he said.
Cline said there will be plenty of opportunities for the community to talk to them about their feelings towards the new energy initiatives throughout the process.