Purdue Phi Delta Theta honors MSU shooting victim Brian Fraser

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Three students at Michigan State University died after Monday's mass shooting on campus. Sophomore Brian Fraser was one of those shooting victims. He has ties all over the country, including here at Purdue.
According to the Phi Delta Theta website, there are 193 chapters of Phi Delta Theta across the country. Fraser was the president of the Michigan-Beta chapter, and the Indiana-Theta chapter is located on Purdue's campus.
The brothers of the Purdue chapter made a banner that they hung from the top of their house saying "Pray for MSU" with a red heart below it before they even heard about the news about one of their own.
The chapter has gone out of there way to get other Phi Delta Theta fraternities involved. They have contacted other chapters around the country, as well as their general head quarters to send letters of support to Michigan State.
Purdue sophomore and president Ethan Fullenkamp says that he is grateful to have gotten to meet Frasier at the Presidents Leadership Conference.
"I actually knew Brian a little bit. I met him in January. He was a super nice kid. Really motivated. It just hit a little home because he was the president there and he really cared about the community around him," he said. "It's hard to see such talent go to waste like that when we really need that for the future. His life ended early just because of gun violence. We see this almost every day in the country and nothings happening. Hopefully this sheds some light on that."
Fullenkamp says that that the gun violence that has been going on is unacceptable. This particular mass school shooting wasn't like the rest of them for the chapter.
"I think it just really hits home for us here. Their chapter at Michigan State is so similar to us. Someone who really cared about the community and the people around him and to see him go early due to gun violence just isn't okay," he said.
Fullenkamp says that Big 10 schools share a lot in common and that this could've happened at Purdue.