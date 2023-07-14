Purdue names dean of new Daniels School of Business

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A veteran economist will be the new dean of Purdue University's recently renamed Daniels School of Business.
Jim Bullard spent 15 years as the sitting president and executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Bullard navigated complex economic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis during his tenure.
Purdue President Mung Chiang calls Bullard an "extraordinary leader for our country" due to his research-based thinking and openness to new ideas.
He was also ranked as the seventh most influential economist in the world in 2014.
He'll assume his new position on Aug. 15.