Purdue murder suspect was 'student of concern' ahead of dorm-room stabbing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People warned Purdue University about a murder suspect's concerning behavior leading up to a campus stabbing.
Those "student of concern" reports involved Ji Min Sha's mental health, according to arguments Friday by Sha's defense attorneys.
His attorneys believe Sha is incompetent to stand trial and are pushing for an insanity defense.
They say paperwork from Purdue and Sha's middle and high schools show his mental health struggles.
But a judge wants more proof.
He set a hearing for 8 a.m. Dec. 15 to hear from Sha himself.
As we've reported, Sha is charged with murder in the stabbing of Varun Chheda in their shared dorm room.
News 18 reached out to Purdue for comment and requested the student of concern reports referenced by Sha's attorneys.
A Purdue spokesperson says the documents are protected by FERPA.
According to Purdue's website, people are encouraged to report concerning behavior to the Dean of Students through the university's "student of concern" form.
Concerning behaviors range widely from poor grades to threatening actions, according to Purdue's website.