 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Purdue murder suspect was 'student of concern' ahead of dorm-room stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Ji Min Sha arriving at the Tippecanoe County Jail

Ji Min Sha arrives at the Tippecanoe County Jail

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People warned Purdue University about a murder suspect's concerning behavior leading up to a campus stabbing.

Those "student of concern" reports involved Ji Min Sha's mental health, according to arguments Friday by Sha's defense attorneys.

His attorneys believe Sha is incompetent to stand trial and are pushing for an insanity defense.

They say paperwork from Purdue and Sha's middle and high schools show his mental health struggles.

But a judge wants more proof.

He set a hearing for 8 a.m. Dec. 15 to hear from Sha himself.

As we've reported, Sha is charged with murder in the stabbing of Varun Chheda in their shared dorm room.

News 18 reached out to Purdue for comment and requested the student of concern reports referenced by Sha's attorneys.

A Purdue spokesperson says the documents are protected by FERPA.

According to Purdue's website, people are encouraged to report concerning behavior to the Dean of Students through the university's "student of concern" form.

Concerning behaviors range widely from poor grades to threatening actions, according to Purdue's website.