Purdue microdevice could be breakthrough for treating strokes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Researchers at Purdue University believe they have created a device which could be a breakthrough in treating patients suffering from certain kinds of strokes.
Purdue biomedical engineering professor Hugh Lee has collaborated with neurosurgeons to create a new microdevice. The magnetically controlled device is designed to remove blood that accumulates in the brain during a stroke.
In the initial animal trials, Lee says he and his team have tested the device on pigs and have seen promising results.
"What we saw was that the ones with our devices had [an] 80 percent survival rate over the course of six weeks, which is phenomenal,” Lee said. “A lot of patients, a large portion of patients who have a hemorrhagic stroke will not survive that episode."
Right now, removing these blood clots often requires multiple medical procedures and can create an increased risk of infection. Lee says this device could lessen the need for those procedures and for some of the other methods currently in use.
"This is much more significant than having to either just wait or trying to give some sort of blood clot removing drugs because if you do the drug, then you have a risk of bleeding even more,” Lee said. “If you don't do anything, then you have this risk of causing even more extensive neurological disorder."
The National Institutes of Health, along with the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, provided the funding for the research. Purdue has also filed for a patent on the new device on Lee's behalf.
Lee says the next step is to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin human trials. Learn more about this device here.