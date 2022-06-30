Purdue Men's Golf is welcoming back a familiar face to the program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue men's golf head coach Rob Bradley has announced that long-time successful head coach and former Purdue assistant coach Andrew Sapp will join the coaching staff.
Sapp replaces Austin Eoff, who was named the Central Arkansas head coach almost a month ago.
Sapp arrives after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Ball State, but prior to that spent almost 20 years as a successful head coach at three stops.
"I am thrilled to come back to Purdue and help continue the winning tradition that is in place," Sapp said. "My college coach (Devon Brouse) brought me here in 1998 and now my college teammate (Rob Bradley) is bringing me back in 2022. I am so thankful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to build upon the success of Purdue Golf. I look forward to working with Coach Bradley and all of our golfers in our quest to win championships."
"I am very excited to have Andrew on board. He is an experienced coach that will be a huge asset to our entire program," Bradley said. "He is a high-character person, a great player and has a competitive desire that will be very beneficial to our players and staff. Purdue is very lucky to have Andrew back in the Gold and Black and I am ready to get going with him."
Sapp brings a wealth of coaching experience to Purdue after having head coaching stints at East Carolina (2017-21), his alma mater North Carolina (2012-17) and the University of Michigan (2002-11). He was a part of the Purdue coaching staff from 1998 to 2002. Sapp also served as the President of the Golf Coaches Association of America from 2016-18.
Sapp began in coaching career at North Carolina in 1993, helping the Tar Heels to five straight NCAA Championship appearances and a 10th-place finish in 1997. Following that year, he came to Purdue, then helping the men's squad to a seventh-place finish in the NCAA Championships, while assisting with the Boilermakers' last All-American (Lee Williamson). The men's team also won Regional titles in 2001 and 2002. He helped guide the women's team to a ninth-place showing at the 2000 NCAA Championships.
In 2002, he was named Michigan's head men's golf coach, leading the Wolverines to a pair of top-10 national championship finishes in 2011 (10th) and 2009 (3rd). His 2011 squad won the 2011 NCAA Central Regional championship and he recruited and signed the nation's No. 7-ranked golfer in high school. In addition, he created the vision, assisted in the design and helped raise funds for a $2.5 million indoor practice facility.
Sapp was then named North Carolina's head coach in 2011, improving the program's ranking from 73rd in 2011 to 26th in 2017. The Tar Heels reached the 2017 NCAA Championships placing 18th and recruited and signed four of the top-10 nationally-ranked high school junior golfers.
In 2017, Sapp was hired at East Carolina, leading the Pirates to two team titles and signing two nationally-ranked top-100 players. While at East Carolina, he coached three players into the top five of the program's all-time career stroke average list.
Sapp earned a pair of degrees from UNC, a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1993 and a master's in sports administration in 1996.
He and his wife Laura have one son, Connor.