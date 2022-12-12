Purdue Men's Basketball tops AP Poll at Number One

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Christmas has come early for Purdue Men’s Basketball. The Boilermakers are now ranked number one in the country.
The AP Poll released its NCAA Men’s rankings for week six and the Boilermakers jumped from being ranked four to now holding the throne as the number one team in the nation.
In just 34 days head coach Matt Painter took the young team from being unranked to being unbeatable.
Purdue finds themselves in this position after taking down two top 10 opponents, winning the Phil Knight Legacy tournament and remaining undefeated so far this season.
The last time the Boilers dawned the top of the AP poll was almost exactly a year ago today taking the number one spot for week five, but quickly dropped off the following week after suffering a loss.
The team now looks to hold onto the top spot for at least a little bit longer as they take on Davidson Saturday, December 17th in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.