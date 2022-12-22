 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO
7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Purdue Men's Basketball remains undefeated after defeating New Orleans 74-53

  • 0
PU vs New Orleans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP NEWS) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night.

Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points.

The Boilermakers played without 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was sidelined by illness. Edey is averaging team highs of 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds. Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers (3-8), who have lost five of their last six games. Tyson Jackson had 14 for New Orleans.

The Boilermakers started slowly but regrouped to shoot 59% en route to a 41-21 lead. New Orleans was held to 35% shooting in the first half.

Purdue shot nearly 56% overall while holding New Orleans to 46.3%.

New Orleans committed 16 turnovers, eight more than Purdue.

Trailing 19-17, Purdue took command with an 18-0 run to take a 35-19 advantage. The Privateers went nearly nine minutes without scoring. Purdue took the lead for good at 20-19 on Caleb Furst’s rebound basket with 7:40 left in the first half.

Purdue closed the first half with a steal and a dunk by Brandon Newman just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

New Orleans: This was the first time the Privateers played a No. 1 team in the regular season. They held their own against the Boilermakers for the first 10 minutes before a turnover-plagued scoring drought sealed their fate.

Purdue: The Boilermakers, who were playing their first home game in history as the No. 1 team, showed they had other players who could score with Edey out. Purdue has now won 23 consecutive non-conference regular season games, the longest streak in the nation. The Boilermakers close out nonconference play against Florida A&M on Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

New Orleans: Hosts Lamar on Jan. 5.

Purdue: Hosts Florida A&M on Dec. 29.

