Purdue Men's Basketball remains undefeated after beating West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to an 80-68 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Brandon Newman came off the bench to score eight points.
Erik Stevenson scored 17 points as the Mountaineers (3-1) lost for the first time this season. Joe Toussaint added 16 points off the bench.
The Boilermakers took a 43-32 lead into halftime. Edey led the way with 12 first-half points.
"I thought he had an average game," Purdue head coach Matt Painter said of Edey. "He's a really good player. One of the best players in the country. When you get 24 and 12 and you had an 'average' game, that's pretty cool."
The Mountaineers cut into the Boilermakers' lead with a 9-0 run late into the second half, closing within four points before Braden Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with five minutes left to give Purdue a seven-point edge. That was the closest West Virginia got.
Stevenson scored six straight points to help West Virginia keep pace early in the second half, but exited the game at the 13-minute mark with an apparent leg injury. He checked back in with four minutes remaining.
"We were 4-0 because we were better," West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said. "We still didn't execute. We turned the ball over at a very alarming rate and we refused to rebound it."
Purdue outrebounded West Virginia 34-32 and shot 47.1% from 3-point range (8 for 17).
West Virginia played solid defense, forcing 18 turnovers, but couldn't get its shots to fall, going 5 for-22 (22.7%) from beyond the arc.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers handled an unranked West Virginia team to stay undefeated and advance to the PKL semifinals.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers picked up their first loss of the season at the hands of a ranked opponent.
- Purdue improved to 4-0 with an 80-68 victory over West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Quarterfinals in Portland. Purdue is now 4-0 for the second straight year (started last year 8-0) and has started 4-0 in consecutive years for the first time since the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
- The Boilermakers improved to 23-6 since the 2014 Maui Invitational in multi-team events. Purdue is looking for its second straight tournament title after winning last year's Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic (wins over North Carolina and Villanova).
- Purdue has won 11 straight games in the month of November, dating to an 81-70 loss on Nov. 26, 2020, vs. Clemson in the title game of the Space Coast Challenge.
- Purdue has won 17 straight regular-season, non-conference games, dating to a Dec. 8, 2020, setback to Miami (Fla.), 58-54.
- The win improved Purdue to 8-1 all-time against West Virginia, having won three games in a row by a combined 42 points.
- Purdue shot a season-best 51.1 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Purdue was also 24-of-28 (.857) from the free throw line and outrebounded the Mountaineers 35-31.
- Purdue has won 51 straight games when shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line, dating to a March 3, 2004, overtime loss at Illinois.
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue is 95-54 (.638) against KenPom top-100 teams. The 95 wins are the fifth most in the country.
- Purdue improved to 149-12 under Painter when scoring at least 80 points, including 63-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season. Purdue has won 41 straight games when scoring at least 80 points.
- Zach Edey recorded his third straight 20-10 game with 24 points and 12 rebounds. It marked his fourth straight double-double to start the season, the third-longest streak in Purdue history and longest in over 50 years (Terry Dischinger – 12 in 1959-60; Dave Schellhase – 10 in 1965-66).
- Over the last three games, Edey is averaging 24.7 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in just 30.3 minutes per game.
- Per 40 minutes this season, Edey is averaging 29.7 points and 18.3 rebounds.
- Mason Gillis, playing on his 22nd birthday, tied a career high with 14 points while adding five rebounds and two steals.
- Purdue's freshman class tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
- Ethan Morton dished out a career-high nine assists against no turnovers.