Purdue Men's Basketball releases Big Ten schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-23 composite schedule, releasing the dates of the Boilermakers' 20-game conference slate. The announcement completes Purdue's 31-game regular-season schedule that tips off Nov. 8, against Milwaukee.
Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
In its fifth straight year playing a 20-game league schedule, the Boilermakers open Big Ten play prior to the holiday break. Purdue opens league play at home for the fifth straight season, when it hosts Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Mackey Arena. Six days later and after a Wednesday non-conference tilt against Hofstra, Purdue closes out the Big Ten's opening week at Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Boilermakers will then resume conference play, opening the New Year on Jan. 2, by hosting Rutgers. Following the game with the Scarlet Knights, five of Purdue's next seven games will come on the road, including a trip to Philadelphia to face Penn State in the historic Palestra (Jan. 5 at Ohio State; Jan. 8 vs. Penn State in Philadelphia; Jan. 13 vs. Nebraska in Mackey Arena; Jan. 16 at Michigan State; Jan. 19 at Minnesota; Jan. 22 vs. Maryland in Mackey Arena; Jan. 26 at Michigan).
Through its road game at Michigan, Purdue will have played six road games and four home games at the halfway point of the conference schedule. Purdue also had four home games in the first 10 league games a year ago.
Purdue hosts Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 29, and Penn State on Feb. 1, before traveling to Indiana on Feb. 4. Purdue returns home to face Iowa on Feb. 9, before facing Northwestern in Evanston on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12) and Maryland in College Park (Feb. 16).
Three of Purdue's last four games will come in Mackey Arena, hosting Ohio State on Feb. 19, Indiana on Feb. 25, and Illinois on Senior Day on Feb. 5. The lone road game in that span comes against Wisconsin on March 2.
For its home conference slate, Purdue will have five Sunday games and one game each on Monday (Jan. 2), Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Mackey Arena has been sold out for 41 straight games dating to the 2018-19 season and the Boilermakers are 65-10 against Big Ten teams in Mackey Arena since the 2014-15 season, the league's best record by a whopping five-and-a-half games.
The Big Ten Tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago, from March 8 to 12.